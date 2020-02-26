Birmingham City: Boss Pep Clotet reports alleged racist abuse aimed at Jeremie Bela

Jeremie Bela (right) was substituted after 66 minutes of Birmingham City's 0-0 draw with Millwall at The Den

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has reported alleged racist abuse aimed by a fan at winger Jeremie Bela.

The Spaniard says that Frenchman Bela was abused by a fan during Wednesday night's goalless draw at Millwall.

Bela was receiving treatment for an injury in the 16th minute when Clotet brought the incident to the officials' attention.

"I heard a comment, I followed the protocol and made communication with the fourth official," he told BBC WM.

"I want to state clearly that it was one individual and I know clubs are working hard to get rid of this problem.

"At the end of the day it's not the clubs, it's not Millwall, it's just one individual. But we have to make people understand that it is not acceptable in our game."

Asked if it affected Bela, 26, who was substituted in the second half, Clotet added: "I had a brief talk with him.

"I always think these things get to you and we are here to support him. Unfortunately he felt it a little bit and he shouldn't."

Millwall boss Gary Rowett, the former Birmingham manager, added: "If he's heard something, as managers we're told to report it to officials.

"The official said to me he'd heard a comment. The difficult bit is almost as though there's definitely guilt there because it's Millwall.

"I understand it and it has to be proven and if it is proven then I think we all agree that it's not something you want here or at any football ground, or anywhere for that matter."