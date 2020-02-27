Richard Brush reveals the phone call from Michael O'Neill that helped revive his career

Brush joined Cliftonville from Ballinamallard United

Cliftonville goalkeeper Richard Brush has spoken about how Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill helped revive his career at Shamrock Rovers.

Brush moved to the Dublin outfit in 2011 after being being released by Sligo Rovers following a broken arm.

However, he told the Irish League Behaviour podcast that he did not believe it was O'Neill when the then-Rovers boss called.

"I spent the first few months of 2011 just trying to keep fit," he said.

"I was out of work and out walking the pram when my phone rang. He said 'hello, it's Michael O'Neill'. But I thought it was one of the lads stitching me up, which happens a lot.

"My reply was 'yeah, yeah, yeah - good one' but he insisted that it was him. So I thought I would give the call a few minutes, try and not give too much away but take a bit in.

"But then he started saying a few things and mentioning a few names that I knew the lads wouldn't know. He said he had spoken to his goalkeeper coach Tim Dalton and that really got me thinking."

Brush explained that his then girlfriend, and now wife, had to be persuaded about the move - and how it led to him being involved in a significant moment in the emergence of a future England captain.

"My career went from being in the depths to then winning the league with Shamrock Rovers and playing in the Europa League," he added.

"Harry Kane scored his first goal against me, though I've never actually been a massive football fan so didn't really appreciate all the buzz about Kane."

Brush and Ballinamallard United manager Harry McConkey join Joel Taggart and Liam Beckett on this week's Irish League Behaviour podcast, which is available here.