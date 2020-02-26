Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder charged over coronavirus post

Tottenham's Dele Alli
Dele Alli's Tottenham team are back in Premier League action against Wolves on Sunday

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been charged by the Football Association over a post on social media about coronavirus.

Alli, 23, put a video on Snapchat in which he joked about the outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man.

He later deleted the post and released a new video on Chinese social media platform Weibo to apologise, saying: "I let myself down and the club."

He has been charged with misconduct for an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3.

In a statement English football's governing body said: "It is alleged that his post breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"It is further alleged that the post constitutes an aggravated breach, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality."

He has until Thursday, 5 March 2020 to provide a response.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you