Caernarfon boss Huw Griffiths faces old side Cefn Druids in Welsh Cup

The first Welsh Cup was won by Wrexham, who beat Druids in 1878

Caernarfon Town manager Huw Griffiths will be up against his former club Cefn Druids in the Welsh Cup quarter finals.

Griffiths left his role as Druids boss on 1 February and a day later joined fellow Cymru Premier side Caernarfon.

His last game in charge of Druids was a 2-0 win over Pontardawe Town in the fourth round while Caernarfon won 4-0 at Ammanford.

Friday's other tie between Flint Town United and Prestatyn Town has been postponed.

Neil Gibson's leaders Prestatyn are 16 points clear of Flint following their 1-0 win at home last Saturday.

Cymru Premier leaders and last season's beaten finalists Connah's Quay Nomads host Cardiff Met on Saturday.

Welsh Cup holders New Saints are at home to Newtown, also on Saturday.

Chris Hughes' Newtown will be looking to repeat their 2-1 league win at Park Hall earlier in February.