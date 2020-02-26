Marcus McGuane: Barcelona midfielder completes Nottingham Forest move

Marcus McGuane in action for Barcelona's B team
Marcus McGuane mainly played for Barca's B team and spent the first half of this season on loan with Dutch second-tier side Telstar

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Barcelona defensive midfielder Marcus McGuane on a deal until 2022.

The 21-year-old Arsenal youth-team graduate joined Barcelona's reserve team in January 2018.

He became the first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Gary Lineker in 1989 when he came off the bench in the Catalan Super Cup in March 2018.

England youth international McGuane has signed for Forest's Under-23 side.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you