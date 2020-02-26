Neil Moss: Bournemouth goalkeeping coach charged by Football Association

Neil Moss was sent to the stands in the 61st minute of Bournemouth's 3-0 defeat by Burnley

Bournemouth goalkeeping coach Neil Moss has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after being sent off in his side's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Burnley on Saturday.

Moss is alleged to have used foul language after being sent to the stands by referee Mike Dean in the 61st minute and has until Friday to respond to the charge.

Bournemouth had two goals ruled out by the video assistant referee and the defeat left them 16th in the table.

When it was goalless, the Cherries thought they had scored when Joshua King struck from a corner but the goal was disallowed after a video check because of a handball by Philip Billing.

Then, with the score at 1-0, Bournemouth's Matej Vydra put the ball in the net, but it was again ruled out and a penalty was awarded to Burnley as Cherries defender Adam Smith was adjudged to have handled the ball before the quick counter-attack.

After the match, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said his side had been "very harshly treated".