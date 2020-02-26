Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich striker out for four weeks with injury

Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th Champions League goal in six games this season against Chelsea

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will miss the second leg of their Champions League tie against Chelsea after being ruled out for four weeks with a leg injury.

The Poland international assisted two Serge Gnabry goals and scored a third as Bayern won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg on Tuesday.

Bayern said he fractured his tibia near his left knee joint during the game.

The 31-year-old is likely to miss at least six matches.

Bayern - who are one point above RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga - play four league games, a German Cup quarter-final tie with Schalke and the second leg against Chelsea on 18 March in the next four weeks.

Lewandowski has scored 39 goals in just 33 games for Bayern this season.