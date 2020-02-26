Luke Young signs Wrexham contract extension

Luke Young joined Wrexham from Torquay in May, 2018

Midfielder Luke Young has signed a contract extension to keep him at Wrexham until the end of 2020-21.

A clause in the 27-year-old's contract has been triggered to prompt the new deal.

Young scored three goals in 39 appearances for the National League strugglers this season.

Young is happy with his own efforts, saying: "It's probably been the most consistent season I've had for a while."

He added: "The incentive was there to play as many games as I can, and I've reaped the rewards with another year's contract."

Manager Dean Keates said: "Since I've been in charge, he has been one of the most consistent players.

"I love everything about him - the way he plays, and what the fans see, is exactly how he trains. He's a pro, and as a personality he is everything I want."