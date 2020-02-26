Joe Ledley moved to Australia's Newcastle Jets to avoid post-career regrets

Joe Ledley has won 77 Wales caps, the last of them in a friendly against Mexico at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, California in May, 2018

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley said he joined Australian side Newcastle Jets to avoid any post-career regrets about not playing abroad.

Ledley, 33, had been club-less since a month-long contract with Charlton Athletic expired in January.

Ex-Derby County and Celtic player Ledley was linked with Newport County while training there, but opted to join the Jets.

"I didn't want to look back at my career and regret anything," he said.

He is reunited with former Wales team-mate Carl Robinson, who was recently named Jets' head coach.

The Jets are second from bottom in Australia's A-League, but currently on a four-match unbeaten run.

Ledley's contract lasts until the end of the A-League season in May, ending a frustrating period for the former Cardiff City and Crystal Palace man.

Prior to joining Charlton in December, Ledley had not played a competitive game since last August when he left Derby hoping to find regular first-team football.

He returned to live in south Wales with his family and trained with Newport to stay fit, having turned down previous offers from overseas.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Ledley said his second thoughts were prompted by a desire to "try something different".

He added: "I've been in British leagues for the whole of my career so for me it was just something to try.

"I'm getting closer to retirement as well."

'I know I can still do it'

Ledley intends to make his mark under Robinson while another familiar face is at the club in former Scotland and Cardiff City striker Kenny Miller.

"I haven't come all this way just to enjoy the sun," said Ledley.

"It's to get out there and dedicate myself to football and work as hard as I can.

"I know I can still do it. There's no shadow of a doubt about that. I believe in my ability."

Joe Ledley made just one appearance for Charlton during his month-long contract

He added: "I also know Kenny Miller, who's here as well - that made it a lot easier to know people and work under Carl for the first time as a manager is a great opportunity.

"I've heard a lot of good things about him, so for me it was just an opportunity which I needed to do."

Ledley also praised Newport, saying without being able to work on his fitness with the League Two club, his move to New South Wales would not have happened.

"I had been training there for a few weeks and the chairman Gavin [Foxall] was fantastic and [Michael] Flynn as well, the manager," said Ledley.

"Not just those, but the boys were fantastic and without them this probably wouldn't have happened. I would have been a lot behind with the fitness."

Available to Wales 'until I retire'

Ledley played in every game when Wales reached the Euro 2016 semi-final, but has not featured for his country since May 2018.

While vowing to be available to his country "until the day he retires", Ledley accepts any decision over an international recall is in the hands of manager Ryan Giggs.

"That's not down to me, that's down to Ryan," said Ledley.

"He's the manager and he's probably got his team in his head, but for me it's just about playing football and if I can play as many games as I can until the end of the season, then I'll jump at the opportunity [to play for Wales].

"But that's out of my hands."