St Mirren v St Johnstone
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|28
|25
|1
|2
|82
|17
|65
|76
|2
|Rangers
|27
|20
|4
|3
|63
|18
|45
|64
|3
|Motherwell
|28
|13
|3
|12
|36
|36
|0
|42
|4
|Aberdeen
|28
|11
|8
|9
|35
|33
|2
|41
|5
|Livingston
|28
|10
|8
|10
|39
|36
|3
|38
|6
|Hibernian
|29
|9
|10
|10
|41
|46
|-5
|37
|7
|Kilmarnock
|28
|9
|5
|14
|29
|38
|-9
|32
|8
|St Johnstone
|27
|7
|11
|9
|27
|46
|-19
|32
|9
|Ross County
|28
|7
|8
|13
|28
|55
|-27
|29
|10
|St Mirren
|27
|6
|7
|14
|23
|36
|-13
|25
|11
|Hearts
|28
|4
|10
|14
|30
|50
|-20
|22
|12
|Hamilton
|28
|4
|9
|15
|28
|50
|-22
|21
Frank Lampard called him incredible. Alan Shearer said he "bossed it" and Jermaine Jenas named him man of the match - Scottish teenager Billy Gilmour made an impression in Chelsea's FA Cup win over Liverpool.
Was Hibernian striker Marc McNulty fortunate to escape sanction for this incident with Sean Clare in the first half of Hearts' Edinburgh derby win?
Which players should Gregor Townsend select as Scotland aim to derail France's grand slam bid? Pick and share your XV.
St Mirren WFC captain Jane O'Toole dislocates her knee cap against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, but bashes it back into place before playing on for the remainder of the game.
His dad is one of Scottish football's most famous figures, but Paul Dalglish is proud of his own achievements.
With Liverpool seemingly poised to clinch the English title, can left-back Andy Robertson name the other Scots who have won the league with the Anfield club?
