Scottish Premiership
St Mirren19:45St Johnstone
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v St Johnstone

Follow live coverage from 19:00 GMT

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28251282176576
2Rangers27204363184564
3Motherwell28133123636042
4Aberdeen2811893533241
5Livingston28108103936338
6Hibernian29910104146-537
7Kilmarnock2895142938-932
8St Johnstone2771192746-1932
9Ross County2878132855-2729
10St Mirren2767142336-1325
11Hearts28410143050-2022
12Hamilton2849152850-2221
