Serge Gnabry: Bayern Munich's winger has an amazing record in London

Serge Gnabry is now the joint-top goalscorer, alongside Lionel Messi, for goals scored in London by players not representing an English club

Two goals against Chelsea in London. Four goals against Tottenham, also in London.

Serge Gnabry's Champions League record in the capital this season is something to be admired.

The former Arsenal winger has returned in style, taking his tally to six goals this season during Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League.

It led to Bayern Munich cheekily tweeting....

His fifth and sixth Champions League goals of the season both came within three second-half minutes, which may not have been quite as devastating as his display at Tottenham, but brutal nonetheless.

His latest two goals have pushed him up the list of this season's top scorers in the Champions League - but in a slightly more unique turn of events he has also risen up the table of goalscorers in London.

In fact, only four players have scored more goals in London this season in the Premier League and Champions League combined - Harry Kane (13), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Son Heung-min (both 10), and Tammy Abraham (seven).

Despite having only played in London twice this season, Gnabry has now scored as many goals there as Tottenham's Dele Alli, Chelsea's Jorginho and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.

And he's scored more in London this season than Robert Snodgrass, West Ham's top scorer in the capital, and Crystal Palace's leading marksman Jordan Ayew. Madness.

Media playback is not supported on this device The route I've taken made me who I am - Gnabry

You could say he enjoys his visits back to London.

"I certainly do. I have a lot of friends here," he told BT Sport. "A lot of them were in the stands tonight and I think they were giving me good power."

The ex-Gunner was sold by Arsene Wenger to Werder Bremen for less than £5m back in 2016 after an unsuccessful loan spell at West Brom, whose boss Tony Pulis said: "Serge has come here to play games but he just hasn't been at that level to play the games."

It's fair to say that his success since leaving England has not gone unnoticed.

Conveniently, Gnabry's success has really come to light against Arsenal's London rivals. Cue fan conspiracy theories...

We're sure it's purely coincidence, but we'll leave you with this tweet from the man himself to make your own mind up...