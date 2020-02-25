Neil Harris: 'No complaints' about Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna fight

Leandro Bacuna was booked within one minute of coming on the pitch against Nottingham Forest

Neil Harris said he had no problem with players showing "passion" after Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna clashed following Cardiff City's defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Bacuna appeared to grab Paterson by the throat as the duo squared up on the pitch.

Cardiff manager Harris was unconcerned by the incident as it did not spill into the dressing room.

"I've got no complaint at all about passion," Harris said.

"I played like that, I manage like that, I like personality,

"I like character, I like a winning mentality and if there is an argument at full-time then it will boil down to the fact we didn't win the game.

"In the heat of the moment, I've got no problem with that as long as the heat of the moment is dealt with, which it was, I saw that it was.

"In the modern world we just have to be careful doing it in public, out on the pitch. It could be seen as something more major than what it is. They are two good lads."

Cardiff's players were frustrated having lost a home Championship game for only the second time this season thanks to Tiago Silva's second-half goal.

Paterson and Bacuna were separated by team-mate Will Vaulks, but Harris insisted the disagreement was quickly put to bed.

"Pato and Leo have come into the changing room cuddling through the door," he added.

"I've not spoken to the players about it. I've seen enough to see them come in cuddling, sitting next to each other in the changing room and one pat the other on the leg as they walk past.

"They weren't smiling, but understanding the frustration. It's a passionate game and they are passionate players.

"It shows a caring nature to the changing room that they want to go well and we want to do well. We were disappointed not to get the result.

"(Is there an) underlying issue? No. Overflow into the changing room? Not at all."

The Forest defeat leaves Cardiff six points adrift of the Championship's top six with 11 games to play this season.

"While the gap is not getting too far, we will always chase it," Harris said.

"But tonight was an important game and Saturday (against Brentford) becomes major now."