Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender ruled out after tendon surgery

Megan Campbell was part of the Manchester City squad that won both domestic cups last term

Manchester City's Republic of Ireland defender Megan Campbell has had surgery on a tendon in her right foot.

The 26-year-old, who has played in seven Women's Super League games this term, suffered the injury during 5 January's 4-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

A statement from Manchester City said: "She will now begin her rehabilitation process and everyone at the club wishes her a full and speedy recovery."

City are top of the WSL, one point above Chelsea, who have a game in hand.