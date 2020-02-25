Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender ruled out after tendon surgery
Manchester City's Republic of Ireland defender Megan Campbell has had surgery on a tendon in her right foot.
The 26-year-old, who has played in seven Women's Super League games this term, suffered the injury during 5 January's 4-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.
A statement from Manchester City said: "She will now begin her rehabilitation process and everyone at the club wishes her a full and speedy recovery."
City are top of the WSL, one point above Chelsea, who have a game in hand.