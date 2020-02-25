Everton v Liverpool: Goodison Park to host rearranged WSL Merseyside derby

Everton beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in the first WSL Merseyside derby of the season in November

Goodison Park will host the rearranged Merseyside derby between Women's Super League rivals Everton and Liverpool on Wednesday, 25 March [19:00 GMT].

The match had originally been scheduled for Sunday, 9 February - and would have been played at Goodison - but was postponed because of Storm Ciara.

It will be the first WSL meeting between the two sides at the ground of Everton's men's team.

Liverpool are bottom of the top flight with eight league matches remaining.

Goodison has previously hosted several high-profile women's football fixtures, with a long-standing world record crowd of 53,000 watching Dick, Kerr Ladies take on St Helens in 1920.

Everton spent much of this campaign playing at Southport's Pure Stadium, before their debut at their new home at Walton Hall Park - less than a mile from Goodison - on Sunday, which saw a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.