Quiz: Name these 12 Premier League-winning captains
- From the section Premier League
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has just become the 13th Premier League-winning skipper.
The previous 12 have included England captains, French mavericks and a midfield hard man.
How many of them do you think you can name? We've given you a clue and the year they lifted the title to help.
You've got four minutes... good luck!
Can you name the previous Premier League-winning captains?
