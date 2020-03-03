Chelsea v Liverpool quiz: Name players to play for both sides
-
- From the section FA Cup
As Chelsea prepare to host Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round, it is time to test your knowledge.
From Spanish strikers to English full-backs and wingers, 11 players have represented both clubs in the Premier League.
How many can you name?
You've got four minutes... good luck!
Can you name these players who have played for Chelsea and Liverpool?
Score: 0 / 11
04:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11