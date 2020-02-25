Women's Premiership: Champions Linfield face Glentoran in 2020 season opener

Linfield are aiming to win their fifth Premiership title in a row
Linfield are aiming to win their fifth Premiership title in a row

Linfield will begin the defence of their Women's Premiership title at home to Glentoran on 22 April.

Linfield are aiming for a fifth title in a row after edging out Sion Swifts at the end of the 2019 campaign.

The Blues will bid for revenge against Glentoran, who beat them 1-0 in the Irish Cup final.

Derry City face Crusaders Strikers at the Brandywell and Cliftonville host Sion Swifts at Solitude in the opening round's other two fixtures.

There are now six teams involved in the league with no promoted team following Comber Rec's relegation.

The six clubs will play each other four times - twice each home and away - over the course of the 20-game league campaign, with the final round of games on 30 September.

The 2019 campaign went down to the final day of the season with Linfield pipping Sion Swifts on goal difference.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you