SheBelieves Cup: England v USA preview

England lost 2-1 to the USA the last time they met in the World Cup semi-final in July

SheBelieves Cup 2020 Dates: 5-11 March Venues: Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida), Red Bull Arena (New Jersey), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas) Coverage: TV coverage of every England game on BBC Two/BBC Four and BBC iPlayer. Live text coverage on the BBC website.

Phil Neville says England need to "put their money where their mouth is" against the USA, and is not afraid of throwing young players in at the deep end at the SheBelieves Cup.

There are three uncapped players in the England squad, including seven graduates from the under-20s group who won bronze at the World Cup two years ago.

Neville says he "trusts" them to play against the USA in England's opening SheBelieves Cup match (kick-off Friday, 00:00 GMT) and "some of them" will be in the team.

"We're not fearful of failing," Neville added when asked about facing the USA for the first time since England's World Cup semi-final defeat.

"The easiest thing would have been to name the squad, celebrate these young players and then put them to one side," said Neville.

"The message that I want to send out is that these players have to play in the best and biggest games. There will be young players that either start or definitely take part in the game.

"It would be weak of me as a manager to not play them in the biggest occasions."

Last month, Neville said England's aim was to "overtake" the USA as the best team in the world.

The Lionesses are currently ranked sixth and have won just two of their past seven matches but are defending champions at the SheBelieves Cup.

It will be their first game in four months, while the USA have won six successive matches without conceding a single goal.

When the teams met at the World Cup last summer, the USA won 2-1 after Ellen White had an equaliser ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee and captain Steph Houghton had a penalty saved late on.

"We've practiced penalties. We know who will take them," Neville told BBC Sport. "We have been poor but we've worked on it."

'I play with no fear' - Hemp

Neville said he informed his players of the starting XI for the USA game on Wednesday and Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp, 19, could be one of those selected.

Hemp has scored five goals in her past 10 league starts for Manchester City and said she will "play with no fear" should she be given an opportunity in Orlando.

"I'm just going to play my game and hopefully show everyone that I can beat any right-back that I come up against," said Hemp.

"If I make a mistake - everyone makes mistakes - it's just having that confidence to take players on and know I have the ability."

Eight months ago, Hemp watched England "on TV at home" during the World Cup but says she wants to "prove that I should be here" for the SheBelieves Cup.

She plays alongside experienced internationals Houghton and Jill Scott at club level and avoids the limelight, but back home in Norwich Hemp is starting to get recognised thanks to her impressive form in the Women's Super League.

"I don't get spotted often in Manchester because I feel like there are a lot of celebrities around!" said Hemp.

"But I did get noticed in my chip shop once. It probably wasn't the best place to get recognised! I wasn't actually getting something. It was some young girls from the local side that I had played for so it was nice that they recognised me."

No Bronze or Mead - who will England start?

England right-back Lucy Bronze was forced to withdraw from the squad with a calf injury but her natural replacement Rachel Daly of Houston Dash has not played a competitive match since the 3-2 victory over the Czech Republic in November as it's the off-season in the National Women's Soccer League.

It leaves Neville with a selection headache in the full-back position, while goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck is also a doubt after picking up an injury in the 3-3 draw with Chelsea just over a week ago.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead is also absent through injury so there is a place up for grabs in attack, which Hemp will hope to take advantage of.

And asked whether in-form Chelsea striker Beth England will start, Neville said: "She will definitely play in this tournament. She has earned the right to start games for England.

"I think I am probably the luckiest manager alive. I have got the best striker in the WSL and one of the best strikers in the world in the same squad."