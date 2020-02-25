Lyon v Juventus: Rudi Garcia says his side do not have an anti-Ronaldo plan

Cristiano Ronaldo was watched by his manager Maurizio Sarri

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia says his side do not have an "anti-Ronaldo plan" for their Champions League last-16 first leg against Juventus.

The Ligue 1 side have never beaten Cristiano Ronaldo's Juve in European competition but Garcia says his players "want to upset the odds".

"Cristiano is a great professional but we don't have an anti-Ronaldo plan," Garcia said.

"They are a complete team and we have to solve the problems collectively."

Lyon are seventh in Ligue 1 and have not progressed beyond the Champions League round of 16 since 2010, but Garcia says his side "have to give everything and embrace any good fortune".

"We really want to do something and our players are very motivated. We will try to cause Juventus problems and we will still need our 12th man at the Groupama Stadium."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Lyon are winless against Juventus in European competition (D1 L3), losing both of their home games against the Italian side by the same 1-0 scoreline (2013-14 Europa League quarter-finals and in the 2016-17 Champions League group stages).

Lyon have been eliminated by Italian opposition in the Champions League knockout stages on both previous occasions they have met: 3-1 on aggregate against AC Milan in 2005-06 (quarter-finals) and 2-0 against Roma in 2006-07 (round of 16). Meanwhile, Juventus have always progressed to the next round when facing French clubs in the knockout stages of the competition (4/4).

Lyon

Lyon have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League more times than any other French club (11). However, it has been 10 years since they progressed past the round of 16 (2009-10). Indeed, they have scored only three goals in their last nine knockout games in the competition (W1 D2 L6).

Seven of Lyon's last eight Champions League home games have ended in a draw (W1), four of them with a 2-2 scoreline. Juventus were the last side to beat them on home soil in the competition, it was in October 2016 (1-0).

Lyon won two of their six group games in this season's Champions League (D2 L2), the lowest tally alongside Atalanta among the remaining 16 teams.

Lyon posted an Expected Goals total of 7.8 in this season's Champions League group phase (nine goals scored), the lowest total among the teams left in the competition.

Memphis Depay (six goals, four assists) has been directly involved in 45% of Lyon's Champions League goals since the start of last season (10/22) - however the French side will be without the Dutch forward for this match because of injury.

Juventus