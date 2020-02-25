Women's FA Cup: Crystal Palace 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Rianna Jarrett (left) joined Brighton from Irish side Wexford Youths on deadline day in January

Brighton & Hove Albion reached the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win away at Championship side Crystal Palace.

Republic of Ireland forward Rianna Jarrett scored twice on her debut for the Seagulls, before Ini-Abasi Umotong's individual goal made it 3-0.

Jarrett curled in the opener from long range in the first half and doubled the score moments after half-time.

Hope Powell's Brighton will host 2012 winners Birmingham in the last eight.

Jarrett told BBC Sussex: "We're delighted to get the win and I'm happy to get my first appearance in a Brighton jersey and get a goal or two.

"I knew, coming in mid-season, I was going to have to work hard to get on the pitch and I've been doing that. I'm thankful that Hope [Powell] gave me the opportunity today.

"Everybody loves the cup so we'll look to go as far as we can and perform as well as we can."

The quarter-final ties are all scheduled to be played on Sunday, 15 March, as the road to Saturday, 9 May's final at Wembley continues.

Monday's result left second-tier Leicester City as the lowest-ranked side remaining in the cup and the only quarter-finalists from outside the Women's Super League.

The Foxes beat WSL side Reading after extra time on Thursday and will host holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw

Brighton v Birmingham City

Everton v Chelsea

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Manchester City