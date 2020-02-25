The Women's FA Cup - Fifth Round
Crystal Palace Women0Brighton Women3

Women's FA Cup: Crystal Palace 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Rianna Jarrett (left)
Rianna Jarrett (left) joined Brighton from Irish side Wexford Youths on deadline day in January

Brighton & Hove Albion reached the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win away at Championship side Crystal Palace.

Republic of Ireland forward Rianna Jarrett scored twice on her debut for the Seagulls, before Ini-Abasi Umotong's individual goal made it 3-0.

Jarrett curled in the opener from long range in the first half and doubled the score moments after half-time.

Hope Powell's Brighton will host 2012 winners Birmingham in the last eight.

Jarrett told BBC Sussex: "We're delighted to get the win and I'm happy to get my first appearance in a Brighton jersey and get a goal or two.

"I knew, coming in mid-season, I was going to have to work hard to get on the pitch and I've been doing that. I'm thankful that Hope [Powell] gave me the opportunity today.

"Everybody loves the cup so we'll look to go as far as we can and perform as well as we can."

The quarter-final ties are all scheduled to be played on Sunday, 15 March, as the road to Saturday, 9 May's final at Wembley continues.

Monday's result left second-tier Leicester City as the lowest-ranked side remaining in the cup and the only quarter-finalists from outside the Women's Super League.

The Foxes beat WSL side Reading after extra time on Thursday and will host holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw

Brighton v Birmingham City

Everton v Chelsea

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Manchester City

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you