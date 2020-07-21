Liverpool: Who makes your all-time Reds XI?

After 30 years of near misses, some dark days and even mid-table finishes, Liverpool finally ended the club's long wait to be champions of England again.

Jurgen Klopp's side blew the rest away to win this season's title with seven matches remaining. Legends were born and new names added to Anfield folklore. But which of the current crop would now make it into Liverpool's all-time XI?

GOALKEEPERS

Elisha Scott Career span at Liverpool: (1912-15 and 1919-34). Appearances/goals: 468/0. Major honours: League title (2) - 1922, 1923.

Although World War One interrupted his progress, the Northern Irishman spent more than 20 years on Merseyside and helped Liverpool win two titles. In 1924, after pulling off a stunning save against Blackburn Rovers, one fan ran onto the pitch and kissed him.

Tommy Lawrence (1957-71). 390/0. League title (2) - 1964, 1966. FA Cup (1) - 1965.

Bill Shankly's first-choice keeper, the Scot only missed four league matches in six seasons. In addition to winning two league titles, the keeper - affectionately nicknamed "The Flying Pig" by fans because of his ability to dive around the penalty area despite weighing more than 14 stone - helped Liverpool win their first FA Cup.

Ray Clemence (1967-81). 665/0. League title (5) - 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980. European Cup (3) - 1977, 1978, 1981. Uefa Cup (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974. League Cup (1) - 1981.

A key member of the Bob Paisley era, he went on to win five league titles and three European Cups in the space of eight years in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Bruce Grobbelaar (1981-94). 628/0. League title (6) - 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990. European Cup (1) - 1984. FA Cup (3) - 1986, 1989, 1992. League Cup (3) - 1982, 1983, 1984.

Regarded as an eccentric genius, the South Africa-born Zimbabwe international will be best remembered for the wobbly legged penalty heroics in the 1984 European Cup final against Roma - one of 13 major trophies he won during a glittering Anfield career.

Jerzy Dudek (2001-07): 186/0. Champions League (1) - 2005. FA Cup (1) - 2006. League Cup (1) - 2003.

Remembered with affection by Reds fans for his heroics during the epic 2005 Champions League success, as Rafael Benitez's side beat AC Milan on penalties after coming from 3-0 behind in Istanbul.

Pepe Reina (2005-14). 394/0. FA Cup (1) - 2006. League Cup - (1) - 2012.

Helped Liverpool overcome West Ham United on penalties in the 2006 FA Cup final. Six years later, he was also in goal as Kenny Dalglish's side beat Cardiff City on penalties in the League Cup final.

Alisson (2018-present). 86/0. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019.

When Liverpool paid Roma £66.8m and made the Brazilian the world's most expensive keeper in July 2018, the Reds had not won a major trophy for six years. Now they have a league triumph to back up last season's Champions League heroics.

DEFENDERS

Gerry Byrne (1957-69). 333/4. League title (2) - 1964, 1966. FA Cup (1) - 1965.

Broke his collarbone in the 1965 FA Cup final against Leeds United at a time before substitutes were allowed. Despite being in extreme pain, he carried on and helped the Reds win 2-1.

Chris Lawler (1960-75). 549/61. League title (3) - 1964, 1966, 1973. Uefa Cup (1) - 1973. FA Cup (2) - 1965, 1974.

A right-back whose record of 61 goals was impressive given he was not the club's penalty taker or free-kick specialist.

Ron Yeats (1961-71). 454/16. League title (2) - 1964, 1966. FA Cup (1) - 1965.

The first Liverpool captain to lift the FA Cup. Described as a "colossus" by Shankly and helped turn the Reds into one of the most feared sides in Europe.

Tommy Smith (1962-78). 638/48. League title (4) - 1966, 1973, 1976, 1977. European Cup (1) - 1977. Uefa Cups (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (2) - 1965, 1974.

Known as the "Anfield Iron", he scored in the 1977 European Cup final as Liverpool beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 to win the trophy for the first time.

Emlyn Hughes (1967-79). 665/49. League title (4) - 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979. European Cup (2) - 1977, 1978. Uefa Cup (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974.

Although he was the first Liverpool captain to lift the European Cup, his contribution went beyond that and was an archetypal Shankly player, matching skill with boundless enthusiasm and battling qualities.

Phil Thompson (1971-84). 477/13. League title (7) - 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983. European Cup (3) - 1977, 1978, 1981. Uefa Cups (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974. League Cup (2) - 1981, 1982.

A lifelong Red from Kirkby who went from skippering the youth team to captaining Paisley's side to European Cup glory in Paris in 1981.

Phil Neal (1974-85). 650/59. League title (8) - 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986. European Cup (4) - 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984. Uefa Cup (1) - 1976. League Cup (4) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984.

The most decorated player in the club's history, winning 22 pieces of silverware in the space of 11 glorious years. A trusted full-back, he made a record 365 consecutive league appearances between December 1974 and September 1983.

Alan Hansen (1977-91). 620/14. League title (8) - 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990. European Cup (3) - 1978, 1981, 1984. FA Cup (2) - 1986, 1989. League Cup (4) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984.

Captained the Reds to their first - and so far only - Double in 1986 and widely regarded as one of the most skilful centre-halves in British football history.

Alan Kennedy (1978-86). 359/20. League title (5) - 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984. European Cup (2) - 1981, 1984. League Cup (4) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984.

An attacking full-back who had a knack of scoring vital goals - including the winner in the 1981 European Cup final against Real Madrid. Three years later he scored the decisive penalty in the shootout which decided the 1984 European Cup final against Roma in their own stadium.

Steve Nicol (1981-94). 468/46. League title (4) - 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990. European Cup (1) - 1984. FA Cup (3) - 1986, 1989, 1992.

Made a name for himself as one of the game's most versatile players as he helped the club win four league titles and one European Cup.

Mark Lawrenson (1981-1988). 356/18. League title (5) - 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988. European Cup (1) - 1984. FA Cup (1) - 1986. League Cup (3) - 1982, 1983, 1984.

Formed a solid partnership with Alan Hansen in the centre of defence and was a key member of the 1986 Double-winning squad.

Gary Gillespie (1983-91). 214/16. League title (3) - 1986, 1988, 1990. European Cup (1) - 1984.

A graceful centre-half, the Scotsman played a big part as the Reds finished nine points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester United in 1987-88 - one of three title-winning seasons he was involved in at Anfield.

Jim Beglin (1983-89). 98/3. League title (1) - 1986. FA Cup - 1986.

After becoming player-manager Kenny Dalglish's first-choice left-back in 1985-86, the Republic of Ireland international played a part in his boss' winning goal against Chelsea that clinched the 1985-86 title - before helping the Reds beat Everton in the FA Cup final the same season.

Jamie Carragher (1996-2013). 737/5. Champions League (1) - 2005. Uefa Cup (1) - 2001. FA Cup (2) - 2001, 2006. League Cup (3) - 2001, 2003, 2012.

Spent his entire career at Anfield and became the first player to represent the Reds 100 times in continental competition. An integral part of Gerard Houllier's treble-winning side of 2001 and, four years later, one of the heroes of Istanbul.

Sami Hyypia (1999-2009). 464/35. Champions League (1) - 2005. Uefa Cup (1) - 2001. FA Cup (2) - 2001, 2006. League Cup (2) - 2001, 2003.

The towering Finn became a fans' favourite during a decade at the club and was an FA Cup, Uefa Cup and League Cup treble winner in 2000-01.

John Arne Riise (2001-08). 348/31. Champions League (1) - 2005. FA Cup (1) - 2006. League Cup (1) - 2003.

A full-back who could also play on the left of midfield, the Norwegian spent seven years at the club through the Gerard Houllier and Benitez eras.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (2016-present). 132/7. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019.

Emerged from Liverpool's academy to become a Champions League winner before his 21st birthday and the right-back has made a name for himself for being an assist king.

Andrew Robertson (2017-present). 125/4. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019.

Has gone from playing in the third division in Scotland in 2013 to winning the Champions League in 2019 - and the Premier League in 2020.

Virgil van Dijk (2018-present). 120/11. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019.

Since arriving for a club record £75m fee from Southampton in 2018, the powerful Netherlands centre-back has brought a calm, reassuring presence to the backline.

MIDFIELDERS

Ian Callaghan (1959-78). 857/68. League title (5) - 1964, 1966, 1973, 1976, 1977. European Cup (2) - 1977, 1978. Uefa Cup (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (2) - 1965, 1974.

Made more appearances for the club than anyone else, and was with the Reds through their rise from the second tier to the summit of European football.

Gordon Milne (1960-67). 282/18. League title (2) - 1964, 1966.

Played on the right side of Shankly's midfield. Helped the Reds win promotion in 1962 and was there when they were crowned champions of England in 1964.

Steve Heighway (1970-81). 475/76. League title (4) - 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979. European Cup (2) - 1977, 1978. Uefa Cup (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974. League Cup (1) - 1981.

A powerful presence down the left wing, winning 10 major trophies during 11 years.

Ray Kennedy (1974-82). 393/72. League title (5) - 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982. European Cup (3) - 1977, 1978, 1981. Uefa Cup (1) - 1976. League Cup (1) - 1981.

Arrived at Anfield as a Double winner with Arsenal before enjoying success as the Reds dominated domestic and European football in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Terry McDermott (1974-82). 329/81. League title (5) - 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982. European Cup (3) - 1977, 1978, 1981. Uefa Cup (1) - 1976. League Cup (2) - 1981, 1982.

Creative and hard-working, his header against Tottenham in 1978 is regarded as one of the finest team goals seen at Anfield.

Sammy Lee (1976-86). 295/19. League title (3) - 1982, 1983, 1984. European Cup (2) - 1981, 1984. League Cup (4) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984.

A great Reds servant and a consistent performer who contributed to some of the finest moments in the club's history.

Graeme Souness (1978-84). 359/55. League title (5) - 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984. European Cup (3) - 1978, 1981, 1984. League Cup (3) - 1982, 1983, 1984.

A gritty, fearless operator who captained the team to 1984 European Cup glory.

Ronnie Whelan (1979-94). 493/73. League title (6) - 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990. European Cup (1) - 1984. FA Cup (2) - 1986, 1989. League Cup (3) - 1982, 1983, 1984.

Captained the Reds to victory in the 1989 FA Cup final - one of 12 major trophies Liverpool won during the Republic of Ireland international's time at the club.

Craig Johnston (1981-88). 271/40. League title (5) - 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988. European Cup (1) - 1984. FA Cup (1) - 1986. League Cup (2) - 1983, 1984.

Spent seven successful years on Merseyside when Liverpool ruled the league and scored in the FA Cup final win over Everton that clinched the Double in 1985-86.

Jan Molby (1984-96). 292/61. League title (3) - 1986, 1988, 1990. FA Cup (2) - 1986, 1992.

Regarded as one of the finest passers of the ball to play for the club - a key presence during the Double-winning season of 1985-86, with 21 goals in 58 matches.

Steve McMahon (1985-1991). Appearances/goals: 277/50. League title (3) - 1986, 1988, 1990. FA Cup (2) - 1986, 1989.

A powerful presence in the engine room who had a knack of scoring screamers. Five major trophies in six years.

Steve McManaman (1990-99). 364/66. FA Cup (1) - 1992. League Cup (1) - 1995.

A shaggy-haired local kid who quickly became a Kop favourite thanks to his link-up play with striker Robbie Fowler.

Steven Gerrard (1998-2015). 710/186. Champions League (1) - 2005. Uefa Cup (1) - 2001. FA Cup (2) - 2001, 2006. League Cup (3) - 2001, 2003, 2012.

An iconic figure who arguably competes with Dalglish for the title of the greatest to wear the red shirt.

Xabi Alonso (2004-09). 210/19. Champions League (1) - 2005. FA Cup: 2006.

A master in the art of passing, the Spaniard played with authority and enjoyed European and domestic success.

Jordan Henderson (2011-present). 364/29. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019. League Cup (1) - 2012.

Having joined as a 20-year-old from Sunderland in 2011, he has secured his name in Anfield folklore by captaining the side to the title - one year after lifting the Champions League trophy in Madrid.

James Milner (2015-present). 212/26. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019.

Played a huge part in turning Liverpool from also-rans to title-winners.

FORWARDS

Sam Raybould (1900-07). 226/129. League title (2) - 1901, 1906.

The first player to score 100 league goals for Liverpool. Top scorer with 17 when Liverpool won the league title for the first time in 1900-01.

Harry Chambers (1915-28). 339/151. League title (2) - 1922, 1923.

Topped the Liverpool goal charts in the first five post-World War One seasons and played a pivotal role in the Reds winning two consecutive championships in 1922 and 1923.

Gordon Hodgson (1925-36). 377/241.

Third on the list of all-time Liverpool scorers. Unfortunately his goals were not enough to earn any trophies during his 11 years with the Reds.

Jack Balmer (1935-1952). 312/111. League title (1) - 1947.

A prolific scorer throughout his career at Liverpool, he scored hat-tricks in three successive league matches in November 1946, against Portsmouth, Derby and Arsenal.

Billy Liddell (1938-61). 534/228. League title (1) - 1947.

A player of great versatility, he filled every outfield position but excelled most in an attacking role. Regarded by fans of a certain generation as one of the best to have played for the club.

Roger Hunt (1958-1969). 492/286. League title (2) - 1964, 1966. FA Cup (1) - 1965.

Only one other player - Ian Rush - has scored more goals for the club. Netted 41 goals in 41 games as the Reds won promotion in 1961-62 and was leading scorer during the title-winning 1963-64 season.

Ian St John (1961-71). 425/118. League title (2) - 1964, 1966. FA Cup - 1965.

Another player responsible for helping turn Liverpool from a mediocre second-tier side into a force, while his extra-time goal against Leeds United sealed the club's first FA Cup.

John Toshack (1970-78). 247/96. League title (3) - 1973, 1976, 1977. Uefa Cup (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974.

A powerful forward, the Wales international struck up a fantastic partnership with Kevin Keegan that helped fire the Reds to three league titles, two Uefa Cups and more.

Kevin Keegan (1971-77). 323/100. League title (3) - 1973, 1976, 1977. European Cup (1) - 1977. Uefa Cup (2) - 1973, 1976. FA Cup (1) - 1974.

One of Liverpool's favourite sons and a 1970s superstar, his 100 goals contributed towards two Uefa Cups, three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup.

David Fairclough (1975-83). 154/55. League title (3) - 1976, 1977, 1980. European Cup (2) - 1977, 1978. Uefa Cup (1) - 1976. League Cup (1) - 1983.

Renowned for his memorable scoring exploits after coming off the bench. Scored in one of Liverpool's most epic European nights against Saint-Etinenne on their way to winning the competition in 1977.

Kenny Dalglish (1977-90). 515/172. League title (6) - 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986. European Cup (3) - 1978, 1981, 1984. FA Cup (1) - 1986. League Cup (4) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984.

The heart and soul of Liverpool having served as both a player and a manager. A genius with the ball at his feet, "King Kenny" was a key member of the all-conquering red machine in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Ian Rush (1980-87 & 1988-96). 660/346. League title (5) - 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1990. European Cup (2) - 1981, 1984. FA Cup (3) - 1986, 1989, 1992. League Cup (5) - 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995.

The club's record scorer who helped the Reds dominate English football in the 1980s. Armed with electric pace and an eagle-eye, the Wales striker struck fear into opposition defenders.

John Barnes (1987-97). 407/108. League title (2) - 1988, 19890. FA Cup (2) - 1989, 1992. League Cup (1) - 1995.

Set pulses racing with his silky moves down the wing. The Jamaica-born dribbler brought flair and style to the side and possessed a sweet left foot which he used to devastating effect.

Peter Beardsley (1987-91). 175/59. League title (2) - 1988, 1990. FA Cup - 1989.

Playing alongside John Aldridge, and later Rush and Barnes, he was a creative force in a dynamic attack which fired the Reds to two league titles and an FA Cup.

John Aldridge (1987-89). 104/63. League title (1) - 1988. FA Cup (1) - 1989.

Scored as Liverpool beat Everton to win the 1989 FA Cup final. Also helped propel the Reds to a league title.

Robbie Fowler (1993-2001 and 2006-07). 369/183. Uefa Cup (1) - 2001. FA Cup (1) - 2001. League Cup (2) - 1995, 2001.

His passion for the club shone through on the pitch and led to Liverpool fans christening him "God". A big talent during two spells at Anfield.

Michael Owen (1996-2004). 297/158. Uefa Cup (1) - 2001. FA Cup (1) - 2001. League Cup (2) - 2001, 2003.

Hero of the 2001 FA Cup final when, as a 21-year-old, he scored twice in the final 10 minutes as Liverpool came from behind against Arsenal. While at Liverpool, he was the first English winner of the Ballon d'Or award since Keegan was given the honour for the second consecutive year in 1979.

Fernando Torres (2007-11). Appearances/goals: 142/81.

Scorer of three hat-tricks in his first season at Anfield, "El Nino" was a devastating presence at the tip of Benitez's attack after joining from Atletico Madrid.

Luis Suarez (2011-14). 133/82. League Cup (1) - 2012.

Premier League top scorer with 31 goals as Brendan Rodgers' Reds missed out to Manchester City by two points in the race for the 2013-14 league title.

Roberto Firmino (2015-present). 242/77. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019.

The first Brazilian to score 50 goals in the Premier League. Described by Klopp as "unique" and an "incredibly important player".

Sadio Mane (2016-present). 168/80. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019.

The Senegal forward scored some crucial goals during his side's charge to the title, including winners against West Ham, Norwich, Wolves and Aston Villa.

Mohamed Salah (2017-present). 150/94. League title (1) - 2020. Champions League (1) - 2019.

A Reds superstar, the Egyptian is the quickest player to reach 50 Premier League goals for the club after achieving the feat in 69 games.