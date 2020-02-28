Kiko Casilla: Leeds goalkeeper gets eight-match ban for racism

Kiko Casilla has started every Championship game for Leeds this season

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.

The 33-year-old, who denied the charge, has also been ordered to attend a face-to-face education session.

The incident took place in Charlton's 1-0 win over the Whites at The Valley on 28 September.

The charge was found proven by an independent regulatory commission.

The Football Association began an investigation in October and subsequently charged Casilla with a breach of FA Rule E3.

It was alleged his words "made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin", constituting an aggravated breach, and the FA granted Casilla extra time to respond to the charge.

Leeds released a statement responding to the suspension, saying the club "do not tolerate any form of discrimination" but added it is "important to recognise" that Casilla "has always denied making any racist comment".

The Yorkshire club said the decision had been made "on the balance of probability rather than proving Kiko to be guilty beyond reasonable doubt, which we have always believed is the more appropriate burden of proof".

However, the independent regulatory commission will not publish their written reasons for their decision until next week.

More to follow.