SPFL: League One meeting of Stranraer and Montrose postponed
-
- From the section Scottish League One
Tuesday night's Scottish League One game between Stranraer and Montrose is off due to a waterlogged pitch.
The Stair Park surface failed a 9am inspection following heavy rain.
And both League Two fixtures are at risk - leaders Cove Rangers' game at Stirling Albion is subject to a midday check, while Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath faces a 2.30pm inspection.
There are five other SPFL fixtures on Tuesday, including Motherwell v St Mirren in the Premiership.
The Friday night top-flight meeting of St Mirren and Hearts was one of five SPFL matches postponed last weekend.