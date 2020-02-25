SPFL: League One meeting of Stranraer and Montrose postponed

Stranraer's Stair Park failed a pitch inspection on Tuesday morning
Stranraer's Stair Park failed a pitch inspection on Tuesday morning

Tuesday night's Scottish League One game between Stranraer and Montrose is off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Stair Park surface failed a 9am inspection following heavy rain.

And both League Two fixtures are at risk - leaders Cove Rangers' game at Stirling Albion is subject to a midday check, while Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath faces a 2.30pm inspection.

There are five other SPFL fixtures on Tuesday, including Motherwell v St Mirren in the Premiership.

The Friday night top-flight meeting of St Mirren and Hearts was one of five SPFL matches postponed last weekend.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you