Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Cowdenbeath, St Johnstone, Motherwell

Former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan feels Rangers may have damaged their own title hopes with recent off-field controversies. (Daily Record)

Rangers and Celtic are set for a summer transfer battle over Gillingham's £1.5m-rated defender Jack Tucker. (Sun)

Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell has questioned the decision to appoint Italian manager Angelo Alessio last summer and says it cost the club the chance of repeating their third-place finish. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Following a complaint from Celtic, TV watchdog Ofcom has confirmed it will take no action against Sky Sports for the mistranslation of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' interview. (Glasgow Times)

Huddersfield Town are considering a summer move for Celtic keeper Craig Gordon, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Cowdenbeath are seeking answers from the Scottish FA over Chris Hamilton's suspension after the defender's appeal was dismissed by the same judicial panel that "failed to implement its duties" in the James Keatings case. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown insists he won't be succeeded in his McDiarmid Park role by either of his sons, saying "I wouldn't wish it on my kids". (Courier)

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley says qualifying for Europe is "not part of our vocabulary" as the Scottish Premiership's third-place side bid to halt a seven-game winless run. (Herald)