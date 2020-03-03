Chorley v Eastleigh
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|36
|21
|7
|8
|68
|37
|31
|70
|2
|Harrogate
|35
|18
|8
|9
|56
|40
|16
|62
|3
|Yeovil
|36
|16
|9
|11
|60
|44
|16
|57
|4
|Boreham Wood
|35
|15
|11
|9
|52
|38
|14
|56
|5
|Halifax
|34
|16
|7
|11
|49
|46
|3
|55
|6
|Solihull Moors
|36
|15
|9
|12
|48
|36
|12
|54
|7
|Stockport
|37
|15
|9
|13
|48
|52
|-4
|54
|8
|Dover
|36
|15
|8
|13
|48
|47
|1
|53
|9
|Woking
|36
|14
|10
|12
|47
|52
|-5
|52
|10
|Notts County
|34
|13
|12
|9
|50
|36
|14
|51
|11
|Hartlepool
|36
|13
|12
|11
|54
|48
|6
|51
|12
|Bromley
|37
|14
|9
|14
|56
|51
|5
|51
|13
|Barnet
|32
|13
|10
|9
|46
|38
|8
|49
|14
|Torquay
|35
|14
|6
|15
|56
|59
|-3
|48
|15
|Sutton United
|35
|11
|13
|11
|44
|40
|4
|46
|16
|Aldershot
|36
|12
|10
|14
|42
|50
|-8
|46
|17
|Wrexham
|36
|11
|9
|16
|46
|49
|-3
|42
|18
|Eastleigh
|34
|10
|12
|12
|41
|50
|-9
|42
|19
|Dag & Red
|35
|10
|11
|14
|38
|42
|-4
|41
|20
|Maidenhead United
|36
|12
|5
|19
|43
|55
|-12
|41
|21
|Chesterfield
|35
|10
|10
|15
|49
|59
|-10
|40
|22
|Ebbsfleet
|37
|8
|12
|17
|45
|68
|-23
|36
|23
|Fylde
|33
|7
|11
|15
|40
|57
|-17
|32
|24
|Chorley
|36
|4
|14
|18
|29
|61
|-32
|26