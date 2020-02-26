Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
Espanyol17:55Wolves
Venue: RCDE Stadium

Espanyol v Wolves: First-leg win means nothing - Nuno Espirito Santo

Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick in Wolves' first-leg victory over Espanyol

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says his side's 4-0 victory over Espanyol in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie "does not mean anything".

The Premier League club have one foot in the next round after Diogo Jota's hat-trick and Ruben Neves' goal, but Nuno says the "approach is the same".

"This is a new game, a new challenge, so we have to compete well," said the Wolves boss.

"The approach is the same. It doesn't mean anything what we did before."

Wolves are eighth in the English top flight, and in a commanding position in the tie, but they have travelled to Barcelona without injured defender Jonny.

The Spaniard was forced off in Wolves' league win over Norwich on Sunday and Nuno says the defender was on the receiving end of a "strong kick".

"Jonny is not OK," added the Wolves boss.

"You saw the images, there was a very strong impact. He's in pain, but he's going through the normal procedures and hopefully he doesn't stay out very long.

"It is not almost nil-nil, it is nil-nil. It's a tough stadium to come."

Mission impossible for Espanyol?

Abelardo Fernandez accepts his Espanyol side face an "almost impossible" task to overturn the four-goal deficit but insists they will not go down without a fight.

The La Liga side lost to relegation rivals Valladolid on Sunday to leave them bottom of the table, five points adrift of safety, but Fernandez insists his players will "be brave and daring".

"It's almost impossible - we know that - but we will be looking to put up a good fight," said the Espanyol manager.

"We need to score four goals and not concede any to take it to extra time. It's tough but you never know. If we could get to half-time 2-0 up then maybe we will give ourselves a chance.

"I wish we could make it to the next round. We have to fight but also we have to a get a good feeling back among the supporters.

"We need to be brave and daring - what the fans expect - and then who knows?"

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Espanyol are looking to overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg against Wolves. In Uefa Cup/Europa League history, there have been 221 occasions of a side losing a first leg by four or more goals - two of these sides have progressed (FK Partizan v QPR in 1984-85 and Real Madrid v Borussia Monchengladbach in 1985-86).

Espanyol

  • Espanyol's only previous home game against an English opponent was in the 1961-62 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, beating Birmingham City 5-2.

Wolves

  • Including qualifiers, Wolves are unbeaten in their six away games in European competition this season (W5 D1), scoring 17 goals in the process.
  • Wolves' only previous away match against Spanish opponents ended in a 4-0 defeat, back in February 1960 against Barcelona in the European Cup.
  • Wolves forward Diogo Jota is the joint-top goalscorer in the 2019-20 Europa League with six goals - all coming in his past two appearances, with hat-tricks against Besiktas and Espanyol.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th February 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

