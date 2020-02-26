Espanyol v Wolves: First-leg win means nothing - Nuno Espirito Santo

Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick in Wolves' first-leg victory over Espanyol

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says his side's 4-0 victory over Espanyol in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie "does not mean anything".

The Premier League club have one foot in the next round after Diogo Jota's hat-trick and Ruben Neves' goal, but Nuno says the "approach is the same".

"This is a new game, a new challenge, so we have to compete well," said the Wolves boss.

"The approach is the same. It doesn't mean anything what we did before."

Wolves are eighth in the English top flight, and in a commanding position in the tie, but they have travelled to Barcelona without injured defender Jonny.

The Spaniard was forced off in Wolves' league win over Norwich on Sunday and Nuno says the defender was on the receiving end of a "strong kick".

"Jonny is not OK," added the Wolves boss.

"You saw the images, there was a very strong impact. He's in pain, but he's going through the normal procedures and hopefully he doesn't stay out very long.

"It is not almost nil-nil, it is nil-nil. It's a tough stadium to come."

Mission impossible for Espanyol?

Abelardo Fernandez accepts his Espanyol side face an "almost impossible" task to overturn the four-goal deficit but insists they will not go down without a fight.

The La Liga side lost to relegation rivals Valladolid on Sunday to leave them bottom of the table, five points adrift of safety, but Fernandez insists his players will "be brave and daring".

"It's almost impossible - we know that - but we will be looking to put up a good fight," said the Espanyol manager.

"We need to score four goals and not concede any to take it to extra time. It's tough but you never know. If we could get to half-time 2-0 up then maybe we will give ourselves a chance.

"I wish we could make it to the next round. We have to fight but also we have to a get a good feeling back among the supporters.

"We need to be brave and daring - what the fans expect - and then who knows?"

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Espanyol are looking to overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg against Wolves. In Uefa Cup/Europa League history, there have been 221 occasions of a side losing a first leg by four or more goals - two of these sides have progressed (FK Partizan v QPR in 1984-85 and Real Madrid v Borussia Monchengladbach in 1985-86).

Espanyol

Espanyol's only previous home game against an English opponent was in the 1961-62 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, beating Birmingham City 5-2.

Wolves