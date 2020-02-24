Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 2.
Bundesliga: Protests take place during Union Berlin's win over Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt fans left part of their ground empty and displayed banners in protest at Monday matches in their Bundesliga loss by Union Berlin.
There have been numerous protests against Monday night matches in the Bundesliga since they were introduced in 2017-18.
The German football league (DFL) has already announced Monday games will be scrapped from 2021-22.
Union beat Frankfurt 2-1 to go 10th in the table.
A statement issued by several leading fan groups read: "Our message to club representatives and the DFL is clear: No more Monday games!"
It added the ongoing protests were aimed at creating "a football for fans and not for financial gain".
The Bundesliga announced over a year ago it would stop Monday games after its current television deal expires, but protests are expected to continue.
In previous seasons Nuremberg fans have thrown black balls onto the pitch, 25,000 Borussia Dortmund fans have stayed away and Mainz fans have thrown toilet paper on the field.
A goal from Sebastian Andersson and Evan N'Dicka's own goal gave Union Berlin a 2-1 win on the night, a result which sees Union leapfrog Frankfurt into 10th in the table.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 1Trapp
- 25DurmSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 67'minutes
- 19Abraham
- 13Hinteregger
- 2NdickaSubstituted forRodeat 71'minutes
- 28KohrBooked at 88mins
- 20Hasebe
- 22Chandler
- 15KamadaBooked at 39mins
- 10Kostic
- 39Mendes PaciênciaBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 6de Guzmán
- 8Sow
- 11Gacinovic
- 17Rode
- 18Touré
- 30Cetin
- 32Rönnow
- 33André Silva
- 42Cavar
Union Berlin
- 1Gikiewicz
- 5Friedrich
- 19HübnerBooked at 44mins
- 3Subotic
- 6RyersonBooked at 39mins
- 30Andrich
- 34GentnerSubstituted forPrömelat 77'minutes
- 25Lenz
- 18MalliBooked at 50minsSubstituted forIngvartsenat 63'minutes
- 15BülterSubstituted forKroosat 90'minutes
- 10AnderssonBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 9Polter
- 11Ujah
- 14Reichel
- 21Prömel
- 23Kroos
- 27Becker
- 29Parensen
- 32Ingvartsen
- 35Nicolas
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 47,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home14
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 2.
Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin).
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Felix Kroos (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Grischa Prömel.
Foul by Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Makoto Hasebe.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Felix Kroos replaces Marius Bülter.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Martin Hinteregger tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Paciência is caught offside.
Booking
Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin).
Attempt missed. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt saved. Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Marius Bülter.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Andersson with a headed pass.
Foul by Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Chandler with a cross.
Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin).
Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin).
Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin).
Goal!
Own Goal by Florian Hübner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Eintracht Frankfurt 1, 1. FC Union Berlin 2.
Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Grischa Prömel replaces Christian Gentner.
Attempt missed. Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Rafal Gikiewicz tries a through ball, but Sebastian Andersson is caught offside.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Florian Hübner.