Jamie Hamilton: Accies defender to train with Brighton

Jamie Hamilton has become a first-team regular this season

Hamilton Academical have confirmed defender Jamie Hamilton will spend three days training with Brighton.

The centre-back, 17, has made 12 first-team appearances with Accies this season.

Former Hamilton manager Billy Reid is currently assistant at Premier League Brighton.

"Jamie will return to Hamilton on Thursday in preparation of our visit to Ibrox on Wednesday 4 March," the Scottish Premiership club said.

"This isn't something the club would normally agree to, however, given our close connection with previous manager Billy Reid, we're happy for Brighton to see Jamie in their own environment."

Hamilton has been capped up to under-19 level for Scotland.