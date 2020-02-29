League Cup Final: Name the Aston Villa & Manchester United starting XIs from 2010 final

2010 was the final time Sir Alex Ferguson won the League Cup

Aston Villa face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday - their first time in the competition's final since 2010.

Martin O'Neill's side lost the game 2-1 after Wayne Rooney came off the bench to score the winner and give Sir Alex Ferguson his fourth and final League Cup success.

How many of the 22 players that started that day do you think you can name?

You've got five minutes... good luck!