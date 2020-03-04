SheBelieves Cup: Can you name England's World Cup semi-final starting XI?
-
- From the section England
|SheBelieves Cup 2020
|Dates: 5-11 March Venues: Exploria Stadium (Orlando), Red Bull Arena (New Jersey), Toyota Stadium (Frisco)
|Coverage: TV coverage of every England game on BBC Two/BBC Four and BBC iPlayer. Live text coverage on the BBC website.
England face the United States in their opening match of the invitational SheBelieves Cup competition this week but can you remember their last meeting at the Women's World Cup?
The USA won 2-1 in the semi-finals in France in July and went on to be crowned world champions.
Can you name the Lionesses' starting XI that day? You have two minutes...
Can you name England's starting XI in World Cup semi-final?
Score: 0 / 11
02:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
How to watch England in the SheBelieves Cup
- Thursday, 5 March - USA v England (BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, 23:45 GMT)
- Sunday, 8 March - Japan v England (BBC Four & BBC iPlayer, 19:00 GMT)
- Wednesday, 11 March - England v Spain (BBC Four & BBC iPlayer, 21:00 GMT)