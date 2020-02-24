Cardiff City: Neil Harris challenges players to prove play-off credentials

Neil Harris' Cardiff had lost only once in 12 league games before their 2-0 defeat at Stoke City

Neil Harris has challenged Cardiff City to prove they are play-off contenders by putting together another unbeaten run.

Cardiff host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday having lost for the first time in eight Championship games at Stoke.

And with the end-of-season run-in now within sight, Harris says the Bluebirds must deliver.

"If we are serious about pushing for the top six, we have to put Stoke behind us," said the Cardiff boss.

"It was only our third defeat in 22 games, but you have to quickly realise with 12 games to go that you have to put results like that to bed quickly and put it right.

"We are six points still off fourth place, that's the reality of it.

"Even losing at Stoke, because we have been such on a good run we are close to it, but we have to get back on another run."

Cardiff have lost fewer home games than any other Championship club this season, with Bristol City the only visiting side to leave the Cardiff City Stadium with three points in 2019-20.

That impressive record will be tested against fifth-placed Forest and again when Brentford, who are fourth, visit the Welsh capital on Saturday.

"We have a big couple of games in front of us at home against teams who are above us," Harris added.

"Forest is a great one for us, playing under the floodlights against a big club and a side who have done well this season.

"But we have to be much better (than at Stoke). We have to be a lot more positive with the football."