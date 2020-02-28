Manchester City: Players to represent the club in the EFL Cup final

Manchester City are looking to win the trophy for the third season in a row

Manchester City travel to Wembley to face Aston Villa on Sunday in their fifth League Cup final in the last seven seasons.

The Blues have won all of the previous four finals; twice under previous manager Manuel Pellegrini and in the last two seasons under Pep Guardiola.

In those finals, 33 different players have represented the club - either from the start or from the bench.

How many of them do you think you can name?

You've got five minutes...good luck!