CHAN 2020: Fixtures confirmed for African Nations Championship in Cameroon

Hosts Cameroon will begin their pursuit of winning their first African Nations Championship (CHAN) on 4 April against Zimbabwe, it has been announced.

The fixtures have been finalised, with the Indomitable Lions facing Zimbabwe at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, which is also the venue for the tournament's final on 25 April.

Holders Morocco begin their title defence on 6 April against Togo before taking on Rwanda and Uganda in Group C.

The dates of the CHAN, a tournament restricted to footballers who play in their country of birth, caused an overhaul of African club competition fixtures, with the African Champions League and the African Confederation Cup squashed into just two months.

