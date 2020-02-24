Everton's Gabby George ruptures anterior cruciate ligament

Gabby George
Gabby George (right) will undergo a period of rehabilitation at Finch Farm

Everton defender Gabby George ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament during their 5-0 FA Cup victory at Bristol City last Monday.

The 23-year-old England international suffered the injury in the first minute of the match, and will now undergo a period of rehabilitation.

New signing Hayley Ruso has also had surgery on a broken nose sustained during duty with Australia.

The forward will rejoin Everton after the international break next month.

