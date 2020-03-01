Celtic: The numbers behind their 33-game winning streak in cup competitions

Celtic have won seven consecutive domestic cup competitions

Scottish Cup: St Johnstone v Celtic Venue: McDiarmid Park, Date: Sunday, 1 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Celtic travel to Perth on Sunday knowing a victory over St Johnstone will grant them a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

If the holders prevail at McDiarmid Park, it would be their 34th consecutive victory across both domestic cup competitions.

BBC Scotland runs through some of the most notable numbers from that remarkable run.

At least three goals per game

On top of winning 33 ties since a penalty shootout Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Rangers in 2016, Celtic have scored an incredible amount of goals along the way.

In 17 Scottish Cup games Celtic have hit 54 goals and in 16 League Cup the total is 49.

That's a very healthy average of 3.12 goals per game.

Formidable Forrest

Celtic have enjoyed the talents of a number of exceptional players but one that has remained steadfast throughout their cup runs is James Forrest.

The one-club forward has played 29 of the 33 games in Celtic's winning sequence and in that time he's found the net 15 times.

When we couple that with a further nine assists in that period it just shows how important the Scotland international has been.

Keeping Rangers at bay

Since the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers, Celtic have won two ties against their city rivals in the competition - a 2-0 victory in 2016-17 and a 4-0 trouncing the following year.

It's a similar story in the League Cup, with a 1-0 victory courtesy of a Moussa Dembele goal in the 2016-17 semi-final then Neil Lennon's side managed to repel some serious pressure to lift this season's trophy with a 1-0 win.

Rogic thrives in the cup

Tom Rogic may not play that many games for Celtic or even score a huge amount of goals, but one place that he does seem to routinely feature is in the latter stages of cup competitions.

The Australian famously scored the winning goal in the 2016-17 Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, as well as important goals in the semi-finals of the following two seasons against Rangers and then Aberdeen again.

The midfielder enjoys the League Cup too. Over the course of this current unbeaten sequence, Rogic has scored five goals, including one in the 2016-17 final against Aberdeen and this season's quarter-final success against Partick Thistle.