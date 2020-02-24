Coronavirus: Inter Milan v Ludogrets in Europa League expected to be behind closed doors

Roma fans were seen taking precautions because of fears of the spread of coronavirus at the weekend

Inter Milan are expected to play their home Europa League last-32 match against Ludogorets behind closed doors because of fears about the spread of coronavirus.

Inter were one of four Serie A clubs to postpone their weekend game.

Talks have been taking place between the club, Italian government officials and European football's governing body Uefa about Thursday's fixture.

With 165, Italy has the largest number of cases of the virus in Europe.

Many schools and colleges have been closed in Milan on Monday, although the local transport system is operating.

More than 600 Ludogorets fans were due to travel from Bulgaria for Thursday's Europa League last-32 first-leg match at the San Siro (20:00 GMT kick-off).

It is not known whether any restrictions will be applied to Sunday's Serie A match between Juventus and Inter in Turin. The teams are first and third respectively in Italy's top flight.

League officials are due to meet later on Monday to discuss the matter.

In the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, a lockdown is in place in several small towns. For the next two weeks, 50,000 residents will not be able to leave without special permission.

Even outside the zone, many businesses and schools have suspended activities, and sporting events have been cancelled.

About 77,000 people in China, where the virus emerged last year, have been infected and nearly 2,600 have died.

More than 1,200 cases have been confirmed in about 30 other countries and there have been more than 20 deaths. Italy reported two more deaths on Monday, raising the total there to five.

In rugby union, Italy v Scotland in the Women's Six Nations was postponed on Sunday.

Pro14 games involving Ospreys and Ulster in Italy next weekend have been called off. Ospreys were due to play Zebre in Parma with Treviso the venue for Ulster's game against Benetton.

The Italian Rugby Federation has suspended its National Championship and youth games next weekend.