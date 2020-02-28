Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

Lewis Grabban
Nottingham Forest top scorer Lewis Grabban has not scored in six games - his worst run since August

Middlesbrough have hamstring concerns over Ashley Fletcher and George Friend for Forest's visit on Monday.

Boro are still without Daniel Ayala, Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts

Promotion-chasing Forest are again likely to be without Nuno da Costa, who has an adductor injury.

Sammy Ameobi has been struggling with a hip problem, but should feature, as should striker Lewis Grabban has had a recent knee complaint, but Samba Sow and Tendayi Darikwa are out.

MATCH FACTS

  • Middlesbrough have lost four of their last six Championship games against Nottingham Forest (W1 D1).
  • Nottingham Forest are looking to win consecutive away league games against Middlesbrough for the first time since February 1993.
  • Since a run of four consecutive wins, Middlesbrough are winless in nine Championship games (D4 L5), with their five defeats in this run all coming by a one-goal margin.
  • Nottingham Forest have won eight away league games this season - they have not won nine in a season since 2007-08, when they won nine on their way to promotion from League One.
  • Only Hull City (5) have won fewer Championship points in 2020 than Middlesbrough (7).
  • Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban is without a goal in six Championship games, his worst run since a seven-game streak between April and August 2019. Grabban has one goal in 11 Championship appearances against Middlesbrough.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
View full Championship table

