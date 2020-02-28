Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough have hamstring concerns over Ashley Fletcher and George Friend for Forest's visit on Monday.
Boro are still without Daniel Ayala, Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts
Promotion-chasing Forest are again likely to be without Nuno da Costa, who has an adductor injury.
Sammy Ameobi has been struggling with a hip problem, but should feature, as should striker Lewis Grabban has had a recent knee complaint, but Samba Sow and Tendayi Darikwa are out.
MATCH FACTS
- Middlesbrough have lost four of their last six Championship games against Nottingham Forest (W1 D1).
- Nottingham Forest are looking to win consecutive away league games against Middlesbrough for the first time since February 1993.
- Since a run of four consecutive wins, Middlesbrough are winless in nine Championship games (D4 L5), with their five defeats in this run all coming by a one-goal margin.
- Nottingham Forest have won eight away league games this season - they have not won nine in a season since 2007-08, when they won nine on their way to promotion from League One.
- Only Hull City (5) have won fewer Championship points in 2020 than Middlesbrough (7).
- Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban is without a goal in six Championship games, his worst run since a seven-game streak between April and August 2019. Grabban has one goal in 11 Championship appearances against Middlesbrough.