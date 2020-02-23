Turkish Super Lig
Fenerbahçe1Galatasaray3

Fenerbahce 1-3 Galatasaray: Visitors claim rare away win in heated Istanbul derby

Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring at Fenerbahce
Radamel Falcao scored his sixth goal in 14 games since joining Galatasaray from Monaco last summer

Twelve bookings, three red cards and home fans chanting for their coach to resign - Turkey's intercontinental derby was no quiet affair on Sunday.

Hosts Fenerbahce saw coach Ersun Yanal sent to the stands before Radamel Falcao scored a late penalty to put defending champions Galatasaray 2-1 up.

Moments later each side had a player sent off after a clash near the dugout.

Henry Onyekuru then sealed Gala's seventh straight league win and their first at their city rivals since 1999.

The victory saw the 22-time champions, from the European side of Istanbul, go level with leaders Trabzonspor, who have a game in hand.

But Fener, based in the Asian side of the River Bosporus, remain sixth in the Super Lig and their fans voiced their frustration after taking just one point from their last four games.

Some seats were thrown onto the pitch after the final whistle at the Ulker Stadium, where things had started so well for Fener when Max Kruse scored an early penalty.

But Ryan Donk equalised before half-time and ex-Manchester United and Chelsea striker Falcao, 34, converted his sixth goal of the season.

Objects were thrown at the visiting players as they celebrated Falcao's goal, while Younes Belhanda and Fener's Deniz Turuc were sent off after angry scenes on the touchline before play had restarted.

Onyekuru then struck deep into the 10 minutes of stoppage time before taking his shirt off in celebration, becoming the 11th player to be booked on an eventful evening in Istanbul - Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim was the other man to be shown a yellow card.

Line-ups

Fenerbahçe

  • 98Bayindir
  • 4IslaBooked at 57minsSubstituted forErdinçat 81'minutes
  • 25Marques Siqueira
  • 15AzizBooked at 16mins
  • 3Ali Kaldirim
  • 7TufanBooked at 36mins
  • 6ArslanBooked at 50minsSubstituted forTürüçat 60'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 17DirarBooked at 54mins
  • 10Kruse
  • 14CigerciSubstituted forEkiciat 88'minutes
  • 94Muriqi

Substitutes

  • 2Falette
  • 8Ekici
  • 9Erdinç
  • 16Kadioglu
  • 19Sayyadmanesh
  • 21Zajc
  • 23Türüç
  • 28Saglam
  • 35Tekin
  • 54Ersu

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 22Ferreira FilhoBooked at 74mins
  • 15DonkBooked at 68mins
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 36Saracchi
  • 6SeriBooked at 58mins
  • 89FeghouliSubstituted forAkbabaat 90+8'minutes
  • 10BelhandaBooked at 84mins
  • 19Bayram
  • 70OnyekuruBooked at 90minsSubstituted forBüyükat 90+9'minutes
  • 9FalcaoBooked at 36minsSubstituted forCalikat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ozbayrakli
  • 5Calik
  • 7Büyük
  • 8Inan
  • 14Linnes
  • 20Akbaba
  • 21Durmaz
  • 23Andone
  • 34Kocuk
  • 48Antalyali
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler

Match Stats

Home TeamFenerbahçeAway TeamGalatasaray
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home22
Away14

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Trabzonspor22136349232645
2Galatasaray23136439182145
3Sivasspor23136442261645
4Istanbul Basaksehir22127341221943
5Alanyaspor23116641221939
6Fenerbahçe23115742291338
7Besiktas2311483630637
8Göztepe S.K.229762924534
9Gaziantep238783436-231
10Gençlerbirligi2376103239-727
11Antalyaspor2367102540-1525
12Yeni Malatyaspor2266103532324
13Denizlispor2266102130-924
14Caykur Rizespor2173112132-1124
15Konyaspor2349101932-1321
16Ankaragücü2348112039-1920
17Kasimpasa S.K.2244142949-2016
18Kayserispor2337132456-3216
View full Turkish Super Lig table

