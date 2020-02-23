Fenerbahce 1-3 Galatasaray: Visitors claim rare away win in heated Istanbul derby

Radamel Falcao scored his sixth goal in 14 games since joining Galatasaray from Monaco last summer

Twelve bookings, three red cards and home fans chanting for their coach to resign - Turkey's intercontinental derby was no quiet affair on Sunday.

Hosts Fenerbahce saw coach Ersun Yanal sent to the stands before Radamel Falcao scored a late penalty to put defending champions Galatasaray 2-1 up.

Moments later each side had a player sent off after a clash near the dugout.

Henry Onyekuru then sealed Gala's seventh straight league win and their first at their city rivals since 1999.

The victory saw the 22-time champions, from the European side of Istanbul, go level with leaders Trabzonspor, who have a game in hand.

But Fener, based in the Asian side of the River Bosporus, remain sixth in the Super Lig and their fans voiced their frustration after taking just one point from their last four games.

Some seats were thrown onto the pitch after the final whistle at the Ulker Stadium, where things had started so well for Fener when Max Kruse scored an early penalty.

But Ryan Donk equalised before half-time and ex-Manchester United and Chelsea striker Falcao, 34, converted his sixth goal of the season.

Objects were thrown at the visiting players as they celebrated Falcao's goal, while Younes Belhanda and Fener's Deniz Turuc were sent off after angry scenes on the touchline before play had restarted.

Onyekuru then struck deep into the 10 minutes of stoppage time before taking his shirt off in celebration, becoming the 11th player to be booked on an eventful evening in Istanbul - Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim was the other man to be shown a yellow card.

