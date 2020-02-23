Transfer rumours: Zlatan, Smalling, Mkhitaryan, Phillips, Kostic

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini says Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has an automatic renewal clause if the Italians qualify for the Champions League. (Mail)

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca wants to sign on-loan duo Chris Smalling, Manchester United's 30-year-old English defender, and Arsenal's Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 31, on permanent deals. (Sky Sports)

Wolves and Burnley are ready to compete with Sheffield United for Leeds' English midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 24. (Daily Star)

Paris St-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is believed to be in talks with Bayern Munich over a move back to his native Germany. (90 Min)

Liverpool's talent scout has been watching Brighton defender Ben White, 22, on loan at Leeds. (The Athletic, via Inside Futbol)

Barcelona are close to sealing the signing of Hugo Guillamon, a promising left footed centre-back, 20, with Valencia's reserve team Mestalla. (Sport)

Crystal Palace are looking at Eintracht Frankfurt player Filip Kostic as a potential £10m replacement for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 27. The Serbia winger, 27, was once a target for Liverpool. (HITC, via Sun)

Aston Villa and West Ham are both monitoring Gillingham's highly rated English central defender Jack Tucker, 20. (Birmingham Mail)

Aston Villa have set their sights on 13-year-old striker Daniel Akinleye, currently with French third tier outfit Quevilly-Rouen Metropole, but the teenager has revealed his wish to follow in the footsteps of Nigerian international Odion Ighalo, 30, and play for Manchester United. (Birmingham Mail)

Rangers are interested in West Brom's Rayhaan Tulloch. The 19-year-old English winger is out of contract at the Hawthorns this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester City will train at Atletico Madrid's ground on Wednesday morning ahead of their match with neighbours Real at the Bernabeu that night. The Wanda Metropolitano was the venue for last season's Champions League final. (AS)

Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo will miss next Sunday's Clasico at home to Barcelona through suspension after he was sent off for goading the opposition goalkeeper after scoring for the club's second team. The Brazilian, 19, was in line to return to the first team squad after the injury to Eden Hazard. (Goal)