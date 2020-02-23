Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says new signing is 'a mix between Scholes and Veron'

Fernandes opened the scoring for United from the penalty spot

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has labelled new signing Bruno Fernandes a cross between ex-midfielders Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron.

Fernandes scored his first United goal since his £47m move from Sporting Lisbon last month from the penalty spot in the 3-0 win over Watford.

"He felt like a presence in the group from the first minute, a bit of a mix between Scholes and Veron - the temperament of Veron and a lot of the quality of Scholesy," said Solskjaer.

Scholes scored 155 goals for United in 716 games, while Argentine Veron played 82 matches for the club after signing for £28m in 2001.

"The fans are used to players with that personality, mentality and quality," Solskjaer added. "We have got the number 10 position nailed down now. He is a big piece of what we are trying to put together.

"In today's market, I think we got a good deal. He has given everyone a boost."

Sunday's comprehensive win against Watford moved United into the top five, a position that could potentially be enough for Champions League qualification following Manchester City's European ban.

'Mind-blowing' Martial on a roll

Martial netted his third goal in three games against Watford

With Marcus Rashford possibly out for the rest of the season with a back injury, Anthony Martial has to spearhead United's goal threat and his latest effort, which ended with a brilliant finish after Ben Foster has stopped the Frenchman's initial effort, has taken him to 15 for the season, two short of his best return.

After previously finding the net against Chelsea and Club Bruges, Anthony Martial has now scored in three consecutive games, something he has not managed since September 2017.

Solskjaer, though, says it is "a coincidence" Martial has started scoring following Bruno Fernandes' £47m arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

"Anthony has got his critics and I am one of the biggest," he said.

"He scored a number nine's goal against Chelsea, did everything to get the goal against Bruges and this one is more the Anthony we know about. The skill is just mind-blowing. But I want more from him."

'We need to kick on'

Greenwood returned to the side after missing the 1-1 draw with Club Bruges in the Europa League

Mason Greenwood's goal took him to 11 for the season, the most of any teenager in the Premier League era.

Solskjaer feels it will be another couple of seasons before United start to get more consistency from the 18-year-old, who he regards as the best finisher at the club.

"Right foot, left foot, it doesn't matter," said the United boss. "Mason knows how to score and is going to be better and better.

"He is only 18. He is not like Wayne Rooney was at 18, he was fully grown in his body. In Mason's case, in a couple of years time he will be more or less the complete number nine."

United are three points behind Frank Lampard's men but have a better goal difference, although they face a tough trip to Everton next week when they will aim to extend their winning sequence in the Premier League to three.

"There are four big games coming up now, Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham and Sheffield United," said Solskjaer.

"It has been a good week but now we need to kick on."