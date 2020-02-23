Joe Ledley: Wales international to join Australia's Newcastle Jets

Joe Ledley made just one appearance for Charlton during his month-long contract

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley is set to join Australian side Newcastle Jets on a short-term deal.

Ledley, 33, has been without a club since his one-month contract with Charlton Athletic expired in January.

The former Derby County and Celtic player had been training with Newport County but was reluctant to sign for the League Two club.

He is set to be reunited with former Wales team-mate Carl Robinson, who was recently named Jets' head coach.

The Jets are second from bottom in Australia's A-League but currently on a four-match unbeaten run.

Ledley is expected to sign a contract which will last until the end of the A-League season in May, bringing to a close a frustrating period for the former Cardiff City and Crystal Palace man.

Prior to joining Charlton in December, Ledley had not played a competitive game since last August when he left Derby hoping to find regular first-team football.

Having returned to live in south Wales with his family, Ledley had trained with Newport in order to stay fit having turned down offers from overseas.

Ledley played in every game when Wales reached the Euro 2016 semi-final but has not featured for his country since June 2018.