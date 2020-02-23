League of Ireland: St Pat's a 'tough nut to crack' - Candystripes boss Devine

St Pat's midfielder Jamie Lennon gets a tug from Derry's Gerardo Bruna

SSE Aitricity Premier Division: St Patrick's Athletic v Derry City Venue: Richmond Park, Dublin Date: Monday, 24 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine is set to make changes for Monday night's Premier Division game against St Patrick's Athletic in Dublin.

City drew 1-1 with derby rivals Finn Harps on Friday night to leave the Candystripes still searching for a first league win of the campaign.

"Given the quick turnaround I would expect changes against St Pats," Devine told the club website.

"We know they'll be a tough nut to crack but we can only focus on ourselves.

Adam Liddle's injury-injury equaliser against Finn Harps gave Derry their first point after an opening day defeat by champions Dundalk.

St Pat's also lost their first match but Stephen O'Donnell's side bounced back with a 2-0 win at Sligo Rovers on Friday.

"We have very good players at this club and there will be competition for places all season long - the lads who came off the bench at the weekend did really well," added Devine.

"Stephen has come in and is stamping his own authority at St Pat's so we will go there with the utmost respect for them but we totally believe in this group of players and will have our sights set on three points as we do in every game."