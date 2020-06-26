Quiz: Name the top-flight teams the last time Liverpool won the title
-
- From the section Liverpool
After an unbelievable season, a 30-year wait for a league title is officially over for Liverpool and their supporters.
Having last been crowned champions of England in the 1989-90 campaign, Jurgen Klopp's side have obliterated the competition to win the Premier League with seven games to spare.
A lot can change in 30 years. Can you name the teams alongside Liverpool in the old First Division the last time the Reds won the title?
You have three minutes - good luck!
Can you name the teams in the top flight the last time Liverpool won the title?
|Rank
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19