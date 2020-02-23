Ajax sign Brazil U23 winger Antony Matheus dos Santos for £13m from Sao Paulo
-
- From the section European Football
Ajax have signed winger Antony Matheus dos Santos from Sao Paulo for an initial 15.5m euros (£13m), which could rise to 21.75m euros (£18.2m).
The 19-year-old, known as Antony, will join Ajax in July on a five-year deal.
The move comes after Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech agreed to join Chelsea in the summer for 40m euros (£33.3m).
"We are getting a creative player who can play in every position up front," said Ajax director of football Marc Overmars.
"Some of our players will be leaving this summer - we need to plan for that, so it's great that we've been able to finalise this transfer."
Brazil Under-23 player Antony came through the youth ranks at Sao Paulo, making his senior debut in November 2018.