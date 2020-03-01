Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
St Johnstone v Celtic
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 15Kerr
- 23Gordon
- 4McCart
- 7Wright
- 18McCann
- 16ButcherBooked at 19mins
- 10Wotherspoon
- 3Tanser
- 14May
- 22Hendry
- 9Kane
- 11Swanson
- 12Parish
- 17O'Halloran
- 19Holt
- 24Booth
- 26Craig
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 6BittonBooked at 45mins
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 49Forrest
- 17Christie
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 3Taylor
- 9Griffiths
- 22Edouard
- 10Bayo
- 11Klimala
- 15Hayes
- 18Rogic
- 29Bain
- 30Frimpong
- 33Elhamed
- Bobby Madden
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Second Half
Second Half begins St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 0.
Booking
Nir Bitton (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Scott Brown.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
Attempt saved. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
Attempt saved. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Leigh Griffiths (Celtic).
Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone).
Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone).
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Ryan Christie (Celtic).
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Matt Butcher (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Butcher (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).
Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by David Wotherspoon.
Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone).
Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jason Kerr.
