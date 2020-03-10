Manchester City v Arsenal

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta (right) worked under Pep Guardiola (left) for three years at Manchester City until he was appointed the Gunners' boss in December

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are monitoring the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte, who are both back in training.

Leroy Sane is edging closer to a first-team return, having been out since August with knee ligament damage.

Arsenal are assessing Cedric Soares and Shkodran Mustafi after respective knee and thigh injuries.

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira is sidelined for up to 10 weeks after fracturing his ankle, while Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac remain out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Mikel Arteta: "I was convinced he would be a manager when the opportunity came, and this was the opportunity for him. His ideas are already in the team, his positional play is getting better. I'm convinced Arsenal will get better.

"[We talk] very often. He doesn't need my help. We talk about everything: family, friends, colleagues, how he's settling the team."

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: "It's going to be a very special night. I'm very excited to get back there. I have some fantastic memories, a lot of friends, a lot of people I like.

"We're going to go there trying to beat them, for sure. That's going to be the game plan. We'll put all the things we can on the pitch to make it difficult for them to create the scenarios during the game, and let's see if we turn up on the day at our best and we can perform and win the game."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won the past six meetings in all competitions by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Arsenal have suffered five successive league defeats against City - their longest losing run against a particular opponent since a seven-game streak against Ipswich between 1974 and 1977.

The Gunners have won just one of their last eight way league games at the Etihad Stadium (D2, L5).

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost seven league games this term, one more than in their previous two campaigns combined.

Current top-10 sides have accounted for six of City's seven defeats - Arsenal are ninth.

They are unbeaten in five home league fixtures, winning four and drawing the other game.

City have scored in 32 of their last 33 league matches at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has never lost at home in seven matches against Arsenal in his managerial career (W6, D1).

Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in his last 12 appearances against the Gunners in all competitions.

With four goals and two assists, Kevin De Bruyne has contributed to six goals in his last seven league starts against Arsenal. He scored twice in a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier this season.

If selected, Ederson will be making his 100th Premier League appearance. He has kept 45 clean sheets.

Arsenal