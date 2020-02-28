Everton v Manchester United

Lucas Digne has started 25 of Everton's 27 league games this season

TEAM NEWS

Everton will monitor left-back Lucas Digne, who missed the defeat at Arsenal with a muscle strain.

Theo Walcott will also be assessed but Andre Gomes could return to the starting line-up after making his comeback from injury last weekend.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is doubtful after suffering a muscle injury in training.

Mason Greenwood and David de Gea, who were rested in Thursday's Europa League win, are in line for recalls.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: I commentated on this game last season for MOTD. Everton's 4-0 victory is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's heaviest defeat since taking charge. That was the day it really dawned on Manchester United that they would not be qualifying for this season's Champions League.

This time around United start the weekend three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea but Everton, revitalised under Carlo Ancelotti, are also within touching distance of a European place.

The Merseysiders have yet to lose at home under the Italian and, in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, they have a striker in form; he has seven goals in his last nine league games.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on last season's 4-0 defeat at Everton: "I can with hand on heart 100% say these boys will never give in and never give up like that team did. These are the boys we want to build the next team around.

"We knew when we made the decisions we made in the summer it was going to take time. The culture, the attitude, the fitness, the camaraderie, the team spirit and maybe even the understanding between players have improved."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won four of their last seven Premier League home games against Manchester United (D1, L2), including a 4-0 victory last season.

United have drawn one and lost one of their last two league matches versus the Toffees - the last time they endured a longer winless streak against them was a four-match sequence between October 1988 and March 1990.

The Red Devils have won 36 Premier League games against Everton (D10, L9), a record for one club against a particular opponent.

Everton

Everton are unbeaten in six league matches at Goodison Park (W4, D2), with their last defeat coming against Norwich in Marco Silva's final home match.

The Toffees have scored in each of their last nine Premier League games - prior to the weekend, only Liverpool (36 matches) are on a longer run.

Carlo Ancelotti has lost each of his last three meetings with Manchester United in all competitions - as many defeats as he suffered in his first 11 matches against the Red Devils (W6, D2).

Ancelotti has lost just three of his 42 Premier League home games as a manager (W34, D5), with the most recent being Chelsea's loss to Liverpool in February 2011.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has 12 league goals this season - the last Englishman to score more in a single campaign for Everton was Paul Rideout, with 14 in 1994-95.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in nine goals in his last nine Premier League games against Manchester United, scoring five and assisting four.

Manchester United