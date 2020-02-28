Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves defender Jonny was injured in the second half of last weekend's win against Norwich

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury but he remains out, along with Son Heung-min, Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon and Moussa Sissoko.

An injury continues to hamper Erik Lamela, though he should be fit enough to again feature as a substitute.

Wolves could be without wing-back Jonny, who was forced off against Norwich last weekend.

Top scorer Raul Jimenez will return after being rested against Espanyol.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: It's the third meeting between master and pupil with Nuno Espirito Santo hoping to record his first victory over the man who had him on the bench as reserve goalkeeper for both of his European triumphs with Porto.

The respect he has for Jose Mourinho is enormous but as Frank Lampard demonstrated last week that will only fuel the desire to beat him.

Despite winning three of their last four in the league, Spurs' striker crisis leaves them vulnerable. Wolves' defence has been impenetrable recently anyway while up front the goals have been flowing again.

The day starts with Tottenham higher in the table but it might not end that way.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho on Harry Kane's recovery from injury: "I would say he is a little bit ahead... Just speculating a bit, the feelings are good... Everything is going well.

"When he was injured I said 'forget him', then I said 'one or two games'. At this moment I have better hopes than that, hopefully that feeling is right and he can help us in the last few games of the season."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, speaking after Thursday's Europa League game with Espanyol: "We are proud of what we have been doing.

"We want to keep going. This gel between [the] players is amazing."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves beat Tottenham 3-1 at Wembley in December 2018 and can win back-to-back away league games against them for the first time.

Last season's victory is Wolves' only triumph in seven league games against Spurs (D2, L4).

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham can claim three consecutive home league victories for the first time since winning their first three top-flight games at their new stadium in April 2019.

Spurs have kept only three clean sheets in 22 matches in all competitions under Jose Mourinho.

They could suffer three consecutive league and cup defeats for the first time this season. It would also be their 400th home loss in the top flight.

Lucas Moura has gone 10 Premier League appearances without a goal since scoring in December's 2-1 win at Wolves.

Dele Alli is one short of becoming the seventh player to score 50 Premier League goals for Spurs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers