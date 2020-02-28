Aston Villa v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola and Dean Smith prepare for final at Wembley

City ran out 6-1 winners against Villa the last time the two sides met in the Premier League, in January

Manchester City go into Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa at Wembley "starving" for silverware, says manager Pep Guardiola.

City are aiming for a third successive League Cup triumph, having won the competition the previous two years.

"The mentality is the same, to be starving and hungry to win another one," said Guardiola.

"There are no words to express my gratitude to these players. It is so difficult to maintain that hunger."

Although Manchester City are 22 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, Guardiola's side are still on course for a cup treble this campaign.

After Sunday's showpiece, which kicks off at 16:30 GMT, they travel to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, then face Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on 17 March.

"Obviously I would prefer to win the Premier League; the Carabao Cup is not the Premier League - sorry Carabao Cup! But at the same time it is good," said Guardiola.

"With the Carabao Cup we say 'ok we have won it twice', all the big Premier League teams are there and then you are in the final again.

"When you are there, wow, it is so difficult. Now you realise it is more difficult than before. Every time it looks more and more difficult and that is the feeling I have right now."

City have won the League Cup six times and are second behind Liverpool in the all-time winners' list

City have had limited time to prepare for the game at Wembley following their late fightback against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

But Guardiola assured fans the club will not be taking the threat of Aston Villa lightly.

"You can never think you are going to win," Guardiola added. "That's a lack of respect for our opponent.

"Our mentally tough game was against Madrid in the week, so we know we are going to suffer with that for the next few days, which is normal.

"You have to prepare for weeks for games like that, so there is a drop of adrenaline afterwards but now we'll start to prepare for the final to try to win it.

"Villa are organised, they have a keeper with incredible experience in Pepe Reina, talent and fast players up front, physicality in midfield, good headers as centre-defenders."

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte will not feature in the final and is expected to be out of action for up to a month after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win over Real Madrid.

Winger Leroy Sane is City's only other major absentee but the German, out since August with knee ligament damage, stepped up his comeback with 57 minutes for the under-23s on Friday.

'Embrace the underdog'

Tyrone Mings is mobbed by fans after Villa's 2-1 extra-time win over Leicester in the semi-final

For Villa boss Dean Smith, coming up against a team as strong as Manchester City is nothing to fear as his side head to a League Cup final for the first time since 2010.

"We're massive underdogs against a world-class team," Smith said. "But I can only name one or two other teams who wouldn't be underdogs going into the game against City.

"They're a fantastic team, no matter which 11 they put out, and they've a fantastic coach which is why they can go to the Bernabeu and get a result.

"But I like sometimes being the underdog because we can go and have a good fight without people expecting anything of us."

Villa head to Wembley on the back of three straight Premier League defeats and are one point above the relegation zone in the table.

Smith's side are searching for their first win since the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg victory over Leicester City in January.

The club have won the League Cup on five previous occasions but Smith, who is a boyhood Villa supporter, said he does not feel the burden of trying to bring success back to the Midlands.

"It's not a weight," Smith said. "If anybody had told me nine years ago, when I started out as manager of Walsall that I'd be a Premier League manager leading Villa into a cup final with a chance to win a trophy then I would have said they're crackers.

"We've done well to get to the final, and now we've an opportunity against one of the world's best teams."

Midfielder John McGinn has failed in his bid to make the squad for Sunday's final, having been unable to recover from a fractured ankle he sustained just before Christmas.

Striker Keinan Davis returned to training on Monday from his latest hamstring injury and could be available.

Match facts

Head-to-head

This will be the 60th League Cup final and the 57th different match-up of teams in the final - Aston Villa and Manchester City have met four times previously in the competition, with Villa winning three times and City once.

This will be the first ever meeting between Aston Villa and Man City at Wembley and only their second ever at a neutral venue, with Man City winning 6-1 at Leeds Road in Huddersfield in the 1933-34 FA Cup semi-final.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are competing in their ninth League Cup final, with only Liverpool playing in more (12) - they have won the trophy five times, most recently in 1996 against Leeds United.

Aston Villa are the fourth newly-promoted Premier League side to reach a League Cup, and the first since Wigan Athletic in 2005-06, who lost 4-0 to Man Utd. The other two won the trophy - Leicester City in 1996-97 and Blackburn Rovers in 2001-02.

Aston Villa have had 12 different scorers (excluding own goals) in the League Cup this season, four more than any other side and five more than Man City. The last team to have more in a campaign was Bristol City in 2017-18 (14).

Aston Villa have scored 19 League Cup goals this season, with Manchester City the last team to score 20 in a season back in 2013-14 (22). The Villans last scored more in a campaign during 1985-86, scoring 25 times.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has managed in two previous Wembley finals, losing the Football League Trophy final in 2014-15 with Walsall against Bristol City but winning 2-1 in last season's Championship play-off final with Villa against Derby.

Manchester City