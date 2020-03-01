League One
Coventry12:00Sunderland
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, England

Coventry City v Sunderland

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Marosi
  • 4Rose
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 23Dabo
  • 6Kelly
  • 20Walsh
  • 31McCallum
  • 8Allen
  • 17O'Hare
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 9Biamou
  • 13Wilson
  • 16Pask
  • 18Giles
  • 21Bakayoko
  • 25Westbrooke
  • 26Shipley

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 4Willis
  • 5Ozturk
  • 12Flanagan
  • 13O'Nien
  • 18Dobson
  • 6Power
  • 33Hume
  • 7Maguire
  • 9Wyke
  • 11Gooch

Substitutes

  • 2McLaughlin
  • 3Lynch
  • 8Lafferty
  • 16Burge
  • 22Grigg
  • 28Scowen
  • 42Semenyo
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham34188860352562
2Coventry321613346301661
3Portsmouth33178851321959
4Wycombe3417894540559
5Sunderland331610746271958
6Oxford Utd34169958352357
7Peterborough341681066402656
8Fleetwood321510748361255
9Ipswich3414101046341252
10Doncaster331491050331751
11Gillingham34121484032850
12Burton331211104645147
13Blackpool331111114341244
14Bristol Rovers33119133546-1142
15Shrewsbury331011122939-1041
16Accrington341010144651-540
17Lincoln City34116174144-339
18MK Dons34107173646-1037
19Wimbledon34810163952-1334
20Rochdale3396183656-2033
21Tranmere3268183258-2626
22Southend3437243684-4816
23Bolton3259182564-3912
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you