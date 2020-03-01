Coventry City v Sunderland
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Marosi
- 4Rose
- 5McFadzean
- 15Hyam
- 23Dabo
- 6Kelly
- 20Walsh
- 31McCallum
- 8Allen
- 17O'Hare
- 24Godden
Substitutes
- 9Biamou
- 13Wilson
- 16Pask
- 18Giles
- 21Bakayoko
- 25Westbrooke
- 26Shipley
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 4Willis
- 5Ozturk
- 12Flanagan
- 13O'Nien
- 18Dobson
- 6Power
- 33Hume
- 7Maguire
- 9Wyke
- 11Gooch
Substitutes
- 2McLaughlin
- 3Lynch
- 8Lafferty
- 16Burge
- 22Grigg
- 28Scowen
- 42Semenyo
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match report to follow.